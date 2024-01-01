UP has transcended its BIMARU image: Nadda

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, emphasising the transformative strides Uttar Pradesh (UP) has taken under CM Yogi’s leadership.



Speaking at the Women’s Half Marathon inauguration in Dubagga, Nadda said that UP has transcended its BIMARU state image, emerging as a front-runner among states.

Nadda underscored the competitive dynamic between leaders propelling the nation forward and those impeding progress.

Directing criticism at opposition figures Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, he asserted PM Modi and CM Yogi prioritise national development over familial interests.

Expressing gratitude for participating in the Women’s Half Marathon, Nadda echoed PM Modi’s emphasis on four pivotal societal segments, prioritising women, followed by youth, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged.