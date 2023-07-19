UP has moved out of BIMARU state category: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said according to statistics from the NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh has moved out of the BIMARU state category and is now heading towards becoming a “Saksham Pradesh.”



He also said that Below Poverty Line in UP has dropped from 37.68 per cent to 22 per cent in 2019-20 and currently stands at 12 per cent.

The announcement was made during an event where 1,573 ANM health workers were handed appointment letters at Lok Bhawan.

The Chief Minister said that in 2015-16, about six crore people, constituting 37.68 per cent of the population, were Below Poverty Line in Uttar Pradesh. However, with the government’s efforts, the percentage of people Below Poverty Line dropped from 37.68 per cent to 22 per cent in 2019-20 and currently stands at 12 per cent.

CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the newly-appointed ANM health workers and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for conducting the recruitment process in a fair and transparent manner.

He further added that while many states still carry the BIMARU state tag, Uttar Pradesh has risen above it and is now positively connected to the process of development.

The chief minister also highlighted that his government identified districts that had lagged behind in development and selected 100 aspirational blocks to start developing them.

The government started working on parameters set by NITI Aayog on education, health, agriculture and water resources, skill development and employment, and economic inequality. This has resulted in Uttar Pradesh moving ahead on the path of development.

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized previous governments for their recruitment process and said that his government is taking the recruitment process for government jobs forward in a transparent manner by making better use of technology. He added that there is now enthusiasm among the youth of the state who are willing to contribute to the state’s progress.

The program is both “Mission Rozgar” and “Mission Shakti” and will empower girls, said the Chief Minister. He congratulated the newly appointed ANMs and said that the vacant posts were not filled by earlier governments. Realizing the importance of ANM health workers, the government started working in this direction, and as a result, the vacant posts are now being filled.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Medical Health and Family Welfare Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary for Medical Health and Family Welfare Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, and officers and employees of the Health Department were present at the event.