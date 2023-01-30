‘UP has highest no. of colleges followed by Maha, K’taka’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of colleges in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the Ministry of Education’s All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.



The top 10 states in terms of number of colleges in India include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Kerala, each having at least 29 or more colleges per lakh population.

According to the survey report released by the Ministry of Education, in Uttar Pradesh, there are 8,114 colleges and for every one lakh population there are 32 colleges.