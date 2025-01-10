UP: Gruesome murder of five of family rocks Meerut, children’s bodies found in bed box

Meerut: In a bone-chilling incident, five members of a family were brutally murdered in the Sohail Garden locality of Lisadi Gate area in Meerut. The bodies of the husband, wife and their three young daughters were discovered on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the community.

The couple — Moin and Asma — was found dead inside their home. Their bodies were wrapped in sheets, while the remains of their daughters — Afsa (8), Aziza (4) and Adiba (1) — were gruesomely stuffed into a sack and hidden in a bed box. All the victims had deep injuries to their heads, and marks from sharp weapons were found on their necks.

The house was locked from the outside and neighbours reported not having seen the family for over a day. Relatives and Moin’s brother grew suspicious after repeated phone calls went unanswered, prompting them to raise an alarm.

Initial police investigations suggest the throats of the victims were slit using a stone-cutting machine. Moin, a mechanic by profession, was living with Asma, his third wife. Senior police officials, including ADG DK Thakur and DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, arrived at the scene to oversee the investigation. A forensic team thoroughly searched the house for evidence.

Preliminary findings have placed suspicion on Moin’s brother, who has been taken into custody for questioning. A quack doctor also appears to be under police scrutiny.

Asma’s brother, Shamim, later filed a written complaint naming three suspects: Asma’s sister-in-law Nazarana and her two brothers. Two unidentified individuals were also mentioned in the complaint. Police have registered a case against all five and have taken Nazarana into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining possible motives behind the gruesome murders. This shocking crime has left the neighborhood in fear and disbelief, as police work to piece together the events leading to the tragedy.