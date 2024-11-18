UP: Grand Tilkotsav ceremony of Lord Ram to unite Ayodhya and Janakpur

Ayodhya: The auspicious ‘Tilkotsav’ of Lord Shri Ram will take place in Ayodhya on November 18 at 2 pm, uniting the cultural and religious bonds of Ayodhya and Janakpur with grandeur and rituals. Over 500 residents of Janakpur, Nepal, have embarked on the sacred journey to Ayodhya, carrying traditional offerings and gifts for the ceremony.

The ‘Tilkotsav’ will be held at Ramsevakpuram, where an elaborately decorated stage is being prepared for the occasion. The highlight of the ceremony will be an 18-year-old youth, dressed as Lord Ram, seated on a traditional ‘chauk’ or throne made of flour.

Preparations for the event began on Saturday evening, with decorations underway to create an auspicious ambiance. Rajendra Singh Pankaj of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), overseeing the arrangements, confirmed that some participants started arriving in Ayodhya as early as November 16. Accommodations for the guests have been arranged at Karsevakpuram, Abhaydata Hanuman Ashram, Vivek Srishti, Mata Saraswati Devi Temple, and Tirth Kshetra Bhawan.

The ceremony will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Satish Kumar Singh, Chief Minister of Nepal’s Madhes Province, along with his cabinet ministers. Manoj Kumar Shah, Mayor of Janakpur, will attend as a special guest, accompanied by three other Nepalese mayors.

Adding to the sanctity of the occasion, Ramroshan Das, the younger Mahant of the Janaki Temple in Janakpur, will perform the pivotal role of applying Tilak to Lord Ram’s form, symbolising the deep ties between Ayodhya and Janakpur.

The Tilak ceremony will take place amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by scholars. Women from Ayodhya will sing traditional Awadhi folk songs, adding a cultural dimension to the event. These performances aim to celebrate and strengthen the historical ties between the two regions.

The participants from Janakpuri will also visit the Ram Mandir to pay homage to Ram Lalla. They will first present their offerings at the feet of Ram Lalla and then proceed to perform a ceremonial dance and prayer at the temple. The Ram Mandir Trust has arranged a warm welcome for the guests, ensuring their visit is memorable.

“The ‘Tilkotsav’ ceremony is more than just a religious event—it symbolises the cultural and spiritual unity between Ayodhya and Janakpur, reinforcing the age-old bond rooted in the Ramayana tradition,” Manoj Shah, Mayor of Janakpuri said.

Prominent saints and religious leaders from Ayodhya have been invited to participate in the event, which promises to be a grand spectacle of devotion and tradition.