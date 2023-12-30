UP: Grand preparations underway as Ayodhya awaits PM Modi’s visit today

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement as it readies itself for the much-anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. The city is adorned with elaborate floral arrangements, arches, and gates, creating a majestic ambiance in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival.



During his visit, PM Modi is set to unveil projects worth thousands of crores, contributing to the city’s development, including the rechristening of the airport as Valmiki Airport.

The newly redeveloped Ram Path has been transformed into a mesmerising sight with meticulous floral decorations, predominantly featuring orange and yellow marigolds. Skilled artisans from various parts of the country, including West Bengal, Mathura, and Sitapur, have joined local craftsmen in creating these floral masterpieces at Ram Katha Park. Utilising a combination of local and foreign flowers, as well as artistic archways, the city is set to extend an extraordinary welcome to the Prime Minister through flower showers. Approximately 700-800 skilled artisans are actively engaged in this endeavour, procuring flowers from various locations such as Kolkata, Kanpur, Delhi, and Bangalore.

The grand decorations extend beyond Ram Path to embellish key locations including Dharm Path, the airport, the railway station, and other significant areas across Ayodhya. With around 300 quintals of flowers and hundreds of dedicated workers, the city’s transformation is on an unprecedented scale.

At Ram Katha Park, artisans are meticulously crafting intricate floral patterns displayed on wooden frames, showcasing diverse aspects of Lord Ram’s life and adding vibrancy to Ayodhya’s aesthetic.

To enhance the welcome for PM Modi, the Cultural Department is organising various cultural events as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over 1400 local artists will present cultural performances on around 40 stages, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of Ayodhya and beyond.

The sequence of cultural programs, named ‘Ramnagari,’ will feature artists presenting the colours of various cultures, including ‘Avadhi,’ ‘Vantangiya,’ and ‘Faruwahi.’ The performances will encompass folk dances, such as ‘Avadhi’ by Ragini Srivastava and Brajesh Pandey, ‘Vantangia’ by Sugam Singh Shekhawat, and ‘Rai’ by Brj Bihari Dubey, Vindhyachal Azaad, Mukesh Kumar ‘Faruwahi,’ and JK Sharma.