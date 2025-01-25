UP govt's claim on economy unrealistic, BJP can only say a trillion lies: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government is only capable of "a trillion lies" and its claim of making the state's economy reach the USD 1 trillion target in the next four years is "impossible".

In a post on X, Yadav alleged the BJP government was plagued with corruption, and said there were no tangible investments that have left the farmers, traders, businessmen, and industrialists struggling.

"BJP can only make a record of saying 1 trillion lies and nothing else," he said in a Hindi post.

"The UP BJP government is again throwing around the slogan that UP's economy will reach USD1 trillion in the next four years. According to today's 'growth rate', this is impossible, that is why this is a "mahajhooth" (big lie)," Yadav said.

He said that unemployment was rising unabated in the state and farmers, industrialists and traders were worried about their work.

"If people do not have money, how will purchasing power come; if workers are migrating where will labour resources come from?" the SP president said.

Yadav went on to highlight concerns regarding inflation, people's income, job creation for the youth, and the rising costs of medicine and education.

Everyone is saying they do not want the BJP, Yadav added.