UP govt to run’No Helmet, No Fuel’ special campaign from Sept 1 to 30

Lucknow: In line with the Yogi government’s August 25 directive, a state-wide road safety campaign, ‘No Helmet, No Fuel,’ will run from September 1 to 30 across Uttar Pradesh.

Led by district magistrates in coordination with road safety committees, the drive will see police, transport, revenue, and district administration officials working jointly to ensure two-wheeler riders comply with helmet rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Fuel will be denied at petrol pumps to those not wearing helmets, with the aim of promoting road safety rather than punishment.

The UP government has appealed to the public to extend full cooperation with the enforcement agencies.

The initiative is lawful and designed in the public interest. Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes helmets mandatory for both two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers, while Section 194D prescribes penalties for violations.

The Supreme Court’s road safety committee has also advised states to give priority to helmet compliance. The state government has stated that the purpose of ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ is not to punish but to encourage citizens to adopt safe behaviour in accordance with the law. The riders will get fuel only when they wear a helmet.

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner said that the campaign is entirely in the public interest.

Past experiences show that two-wheeler owners quickly develop the habit of coming with helmets. This does not have any adverse effect on fuel sales either. Oil marketing companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, along with all petrol pump operators, are requested to actively cooperate during the campaign.