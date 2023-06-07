UP govt to renovate old school buildings, including pvt schools

: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant step towards improving the educational infrastructure in the state by deciding to renovate old and dilapidated secondary school buildings. Private schools will also benefit from this scheme, aiming to provide better learning environments for students.

Under the plan, 75 per cent of the renovation costs will be borne by the government, with the remaining 25 per cent to be covered by the school management system, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

Speaking about the proposals, Khanna explained that a similar scheme had been introduced last year, where both the government and school management were responsible for 50 per cent of the renovation costs.

“However, due to a lack of interest in the scheme, the government has now amended it to provide 75 per cent of the cost. School management will have the option to utilise their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to cover the remaining 25 per cent. Additionally, funds can also be sourced from MPs and MLAs for this ambitious project,” the minister said.

Khanna further outlined that the government’s focus will be on rejuvenating schools that are over 50 years old first. Following that, schools that are 40 and 30 years old will be addressed. “The scheme will prioritise the construction of floors, roofs, and separate toilets for girls, among other improvements. The government will release funds for the renovations in three installments, with a ratio of 40:40:20. The objective of the scheme is to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students,” he said.