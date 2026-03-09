UP govt to provide financial support to girls from birth till graduation: CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government is working to make girls self-reliant and will provide them a comprehensive package of financial assistance from birth until graduation to support their education.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the chief minister launched the mobile application of the Rozgar Sangam portal, distributed appointment letters to newly selected sevikas and attended the Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026.

“Daughters will no longer be dependent on anyone. From birth to graduation, the government will provide a package to support their education,” he said.