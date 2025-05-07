UP govt to modernise land records digitally with Rs 121 cr investment

Lucknow: In a major step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ vision, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has approved a Rs 121 crore project to digitally modernise land records across the state.

The initiative, sanctioned under the Government of India’s Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), aims to streamline land-related services, eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, and ensure greater transparency.

The ambitious project will involve the digitisation of key land documents such as maps, khasra, and khatauni, making them accessible to citizens with just a click.

A comprehensive digital data bank will be developed to store and manage these records efficiently. This will not only ease public access to land documents but also reduce dependency on manual processes in government offices.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear directives to accelerate the digitisation process across all districts. Of the total sanctioned Budget, Rs 46.45 crore has already been released, with the remaining Rs 74.64 crore set to be disbursed soon.

Under this project, modern record rooms will be established across the entire state. Additionally, a DILRMP cell will be set up to implement this initiative. A special computer lab and data bank will also be created to ensure easy public access to land records.

To ensure the convenience of the public, the department has developed a detailed action plan, which is now being implemented on the ground.

The process of setting up a Project Management Unit (PMU) is currently underway. Once completed, all tasks under this plan will be executed in a timely and transparent manner.