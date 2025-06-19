UP govt to launch plantation drive on Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death anniversary

Lucknow: To mark the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23 as "martyrdom day," the Uttar Pradesh government will organise a statewide tree plantation drive.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Forest Department to carry out extensive plantations across all districts, with active participation from public representatives, voluntary groups and freedom fighters' families, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in the state Sunil Chaudhary has instructed all forest divisions to conduct grand-scale plantation activities on the said day.

Each division is to inform the public about the designated plantation sites and install a permanent board at each location bearing the inscription: "Tree Plantation on the Martyrdom Day of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee – 23 June 2025."

Details of the tree species planted, including their locations, must be submitted to the headquarters for documentation, he said.

Chaudhary has further directed all divisional and zonal forest officers to ensure timely preparations for the event. He emphasised the importance of involving public representatives, voluntary and social organisations, as well as freedom fighters and their families, to make the campaign a truly collective effort.

Born on July 6, 1901, Mukherjee was a freedom fighter and independent India's first Minister of Industry and Supply. He was also one of the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later evolved into the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a prominent voice against Article 370 and is considered to be a strong advocate for a unified India.