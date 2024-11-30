UP govt to invite all CMs for Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government would send ministers to invite governors and chief ministers across the nation to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 in January.

This was decided at a meeting of ministers convened by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lok Bhavan office in Lucknow on Friday evening.

“It has been decided that UP ministers would visit all the states and invite governors and chief ministers to Kumbh. The itinerary of ministers is being prepared,” a senior UP minister told PTI after the meeting.

When asked if opposition leaders would also be approached, he said, “Why not? We will seek an audience with all CMs, including those from opposition states and invite them.”

On November 22, the UP cabinet headed by Adityanath approved a proposal to hold roadshows and events in India and abroad to promote the Maha Kumbh that UP government officials said would draw devotees in record numbers from across the globe.

The roadshows would be led by ministers who would also use the occasion to meet governors and CMs of the states they visit on the occasion, a minister said.

These visits are expected to be over before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December 13 visit to Prayagraj just ahead of the Maha Kumbh scheduled from January 13, 2025, this minister said.

Before the prime minister’s Prayagraj visit Adityanath would visit the city to take stock of the preparations for the Kumbh.

“The Kumbh is going to be organised on a grand scale and the meeting was all about ensuring grandeur and divinity while showcasing

foolproof management at the mega event,” Deputy

Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told newspersons after the meeting.