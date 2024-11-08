UP govt to install over 1L toilets for Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: As Prayagraj prepares for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, authorities are taking extensive measures to enhance both sanitation and accommodation options for the millions of pilgrims expected during the festival.

In addition to aiming for a massive installation of 150,000 toilets by December 15, the government is also encouraging local residents to open their homes as paying guest accommodations.

Kumbh Mela Special Officer Akanksha Rana said that sanitation remains a top priority, with over 150,000 toilets planned for installation across mela grounds.

“We are working to complete these installations by December 15,” Rana said.

Letters of Intent have been issued for the project, which will include a jet spray cleaning system and QR-code monitoring to ensure cleanliness and security. A total of 55 vendors are involved to meet the extensive toilet and urinal facility requirements.