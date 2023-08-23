UP govt to distribute 25 lakh free smartphones to empower youth

In a major move to boost digital literacy and technological advancement among the youth, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a scheme to distribute 25 lakh smartphones free of cost and for this the state Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 3,600 crore.

This initiative falls under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme and is set to span over a period of five years. The free smartphones will be allocated to young beneficiaries participating in various education and training programs, including those pursuing graduation, post-graduation, diplomas, and skill development courses.

“These devices aim to aid students in successfully completing their educational journeys and continue to support their careers beyond graduation. This scheme is a significant step toward equipping the youth

of the state with essential technological skills,” Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

The budget proposal for Rs 3,600 crore was approved for the financial year 2023-24 to facilitate the purchase of these smartphones. Importantly, this initiative will not incur any expenditure for Central govt.