UP govt to consider MLAs’ salary hike

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna assured the state Assembly on Tuesday that the government would consider raising the salaries and allowances of legislators.

He informed the House that a committee comprising MLAs is currently reviewing the matter, and a decision will be made once the committee submits its report.

However, Khanna countered the opposition’s demand for an immediate salary hike, criticizing their stance on the state’s finances. “The opposition constantly criticizes the government for rising debt. Market borrowing is a routine practice for any developing economy. The real concern is not borrowing itself but the possibility of default or delayed repayment of loans, including interest and principal,” he said.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, who demanded that MLAs’ salaries be linked to the inflation index and the Vidhayak Nidhi (MLA Fund) be increased by Rs 2 crore per legislator, raising it to Rs 7 crore. She argued that nearly 80 percent of MLAs struggle to fulfill their responsibilities due to financial constraints.

Mishra highlighted the challenges faced by legislators, many of whom travel 40-50 kilometers to district headquarters to advocate for their constituents.

“Either the MLAs’ salaries should be abolished entirely, or at the very least, they should be linked to inflation to prevent recurring financial hardships. Rising costs are making it difficult to execute development projects. A one kilometer road that previously cost Rs 20-30 lakh under the MLA fund now requires Rs 40-50 lakh. The fund must be increased by at least Rs 2 crore per legislator. Additionally, 200 handpumps should be allocated to each MLA,” she said.