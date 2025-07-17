UP govt revives 50 rivers spanning 3,363 km across state

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant progress in water and environmental conservation. The combined efforts under the Namami Gange programme and MGNREGA have breathed new life into the state’s dried and endangered rivers. So far, 50 rivers spanning 3,363 kilometres have been rejuvenated, providing fresh energy to villages and better irrigation options for farmers.

As part of a dedicated water conservation drive, the Yogi government has revived small rivers and streams across 1,011 Ganga Gram Panchayats. These water bodies were not only cleaned, but also restored to their natural flow, leading to a noticeable rise in groundwater levels and easing water scarcity for local farmers.

Additionally, under MGNREGA, 86 more projects have been identified for river cleaning, deepening, embankment construction, plantation, stream restoration, and watershed development.

Notably, to protect water sources and maintain environmental balance, the UP government has carried out intensive plantation at 894 locations, especially along riverbanks. These trees help strengthen embankments and prevent soil erosion. Over time, this initiative is expected to boost greenery and support biodiversity.

The state has also built and strengthened 3,388 ponds, increasing water storage capacity in rural areas. These ponds have become vital for farming, livestock, and drinking water, proving to be a lifeline for villages and strengthening the rural economy.

Notably, the revival of rivers has not only improved the environment, but also restored the significance of cultural and religious sites near these water bodies. People are now more aware of the importance of water conservation and are actively participating in local efforts. This initiative by the state government has emerged as an effective strategy to address water scarcity, create rural employment, and sustain ecological balance in Uttar Pradesh.