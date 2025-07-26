UP govt promotes sesame farming, offers Rs 95/kg subsidy on seeds

Lucknow: In a major step towards supporting small and marginal farmers, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is actively promoting sesame (til) cultivation across the state.

By offering subsidies on seeds and providing scientific training to farmers, the government aims to reduce cultivation costs while boosting productivity.

Sesame is cultivated on approximately 5 lakh hectares of land in the state during the Kharif season.

Recognising its potential in low-rainfall areas and non-waterlogged lands, the Agriculture Department has intensified efforts to encourage farmers to take up sesame farming.

Due to its low input cost and high market value, sesame offers a good profit margin per unit area, making it an ideal crop for rain-fed regions.

To ease the financial burden on farmers, the department is providing a subsidy at the rate of Rs 95 per kilogram on certified sesame seeds. Key varieties being promoted include RT-346, RT-351, Gujarat Til-6, RT-372, MT-2013-3, and BUAT Til-1.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, the Agriculture Department is also training farmers in scientific techniques to enhance yield and improve quality.

The minimum support price (MSP) for sesame has been set at Rs 9,846 per quintal, ensuring a fair return to the cultivators.

Before sowing sesame seeds, it is advised to treat them with either Thiram or Carbendazim at 2.5 grams per kilogram to protect against soil- and seed-borne diseases and improve germination.

Alternatively, farmers can use an organic option like Trichoderma at 4 grams per kilogram.

For weed control, Pendimethalin can be applied right after sowing. Normally, sesame does not require irrigation during the rainy season, but watering is essential during the flowering and seed-filling stages.