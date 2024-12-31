UP govt promises a grand Mahakumbh

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing itself up to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 turns into a global icon of cultural and spiritual unity for Indians.

The grandeur of the event was highlighted by Cabinet minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna and minister of state for excise and prohibition Nitin Agrawal, who led a roadshow in Delhi to invite Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Atishi and people of Delhi to participate in the mammoth gathering in Prayagraj.

Speaking to the media, Khanna emphasised how Mahakumbh holds deep significance since it represents the diversity of India with unity.

“Government has been committed toward making this event historic and is providing necessary infrastructure, international participation, and it is making it a model event for cleanliness, sustainability, and digital integration,” Khanna said.

The event begins on January 13.The Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which UNESCO has listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is expected to attract more than 45 crore devotees, saints and tourists.

With careful planning in place, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure that it becomes a safe, clean and environment-friendly experience for all the attendees. Khanna elaborated on the developments undertaken, including the construction of new ghats, the establishment of hospitals and advanced technological systems for crowd management.

Efforts to make Mahakumbh sustainable include a plastic ban, plantation drives, and extensive mass awareness campaigns through schools and communities.

Three lakh plants have been grown across the city of Prayagraj in an effort to make the city greener, with an assurance of continuing the same even after Mahakumbh.