UP govt orders judicial probe into Asad’s killing

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Asad, son of Atiq Ahmed, and his cohort in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13



The committee will be headed by Retired High Court Judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired Director General of Police Vijay Kumar Gupta.

Asad and his cohort Ghulam, who were prime accused in the advocate Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter in Jhansi by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police when they were allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle.

Asad Ahmad was the third son of Atiq Ahmad and had taken over Atiq’s gang after his brothers surrendered in court. The FIR lodged against Asad was under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Asad was killed the day Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

This is the second time the state government has ordered a judicial enquiry. Earlier, the government ordered the formation of a three-member judicial enquiry committee to be headed by Allahabad High Court Judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, to probe the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Two other members of the committed include retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh.