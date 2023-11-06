UP govt may announce 4% DA hike for its employees

LUCKNOW: In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh state government may announce a bonus and a four percent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for all its employees.



This benefit will also extend to pensioners, benefiting thousands of retirees across the state. The Union government had already unveiled a DA hike for both employees and pensioners.

Sources within the state’s finance department have revealed that the proposal has been submitted to the Chief Minister’s office for final approval. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his commitment to ensuring that the bonus and DA increment are disbursed to employees well in advance of the Diwali festivities.

“We urge the state government to calculate the bonus using a minimum wage benchmark of Rs 18,000 per month. Currently, the state government caps the bonus at a maximum of Rs 7,000, with 75 percent of the amount being deposited into employees’ provident fund accounts,” said JN Tiwari, President of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Karmchari Samyukta Parishad.

The state’s workforce stands to gain significantly from this decision, as it comprises approximately 16 lakh government employees, which includes teachers, and nearly 13 lakh pensioners.