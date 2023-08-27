UP govt launches National Invention Campaign to promote scientific edu

Lucknow: In a bid to ignite the flames of curiosity-driven education and nurture a scientific spirit among upper-primary school students, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has unveiled a series of initiatives under the National Invention Campaign which is set to encourage experimentation, while simultaneously popularising the realms of science, mathematics, and technology across the state.



The government has now issued comprehensive directives to roll out these activities at the district and development block levels. These initiatives encompass organising block-level quiz competitions, and district-level science exhibitions, and facilitating exposure visits for students within and beyond the state borders.

To effectively implement these programs, the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 17.46 crore in the Annual Action Plan and Budget for 2023-24, which is being disbursed to the districts. Notably, the “National Invention Campaign” is an initiative led by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the Yogi government is taking the lead in its execution within Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Kiran Anand, the State Project Director, has issued comprehensive guidelines and action plans related to the execution of these activities to all Basic Education Officers across the districts. According to these directives, headmasters and teachers specialising in science and mathematics will organise quiz competitions for students in council upper primary schools.

Participation is encouraged from students in Class 6 (1 student), Class 7 (2 students), and Class 8 (3 students), provided they display exceptional performance in each upper primary school during the block-level quiz competition. In cases where student performance is not satisfactory in any class, headmasters can select up to six students from multiple classes.