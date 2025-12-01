UP govt launches ‘Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana’ from today

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will roll out the ‘Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana’ from December 1, providing significant relief to domestic and small commercial electricity consumers across the state.

The initiative aims to resolve long-pending electricity dues and ease financial pressure on households and small businesses.

The scheme will remain open for consumers from December 1 to February 28, 2026. It offers a 100 per cent waiver on interest and surcharge along with a 25 per cent rebate on the principal amount of outstanding bills. Special benefits have been announced for domestic consumers with power connections up to 2 kilowatts and commercial consumers with connections up to 1 kilowatt.

Officials said the scheme will help restore a respectful and worry-free relationship between ordinary citizens and the power department. Consumers involved in cases of unauthorised electricity use will also get an opportunity to settle their dues, paving the way for withdrawal of legal proceedings.

UPPCL Chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal, while reviewing preparations, said the government has placed public interest at the centre of this decision. He added that the option of easy instalments and automatic bill adjustment based on average consumption will provide real relief to families struggling with high dues.

Registration for the scheme can be completed online through www.uppcl.org or by visiting the nearest electricity division office.

The power department has launched an extensive awareness campaign with notices, pamphlets and information camps in both rural and urban areas to ensure maximum participation.

Officials said the scheme will particularly help poor households, small shopkeepers, farmers and rural consumers, offering them both immediate relief and long-term stability in bill payments.

The government believes the initiative will not only support consumers financially but also strengthen trust and discipline in the state’s power system.

With this move, the Yogi Adityanath administration aims to ensure that every eligible consumer receives fair access to an efficient and consumer-friendly electricity supply network.