UP govt is realising ‘Make in India’ dream through Toy Park

Lucknow: Production is likely to start at the Toy Park, which is currently under construction in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, according to official sources.



The Toy Park is being built on 100 acres of land in Sector 33 of YEIDA as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mission to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ goal.

With the establishment of the Toy Park, India’s toy market is poised to surge ahead, potentially surpassing China and establishing a dominant presence on the global stage.

It is noteworthy that toys made in India are exported to about 50 countries of the world. After the construction of this Toy Park, both production and export of toys from India will increase. Anil Kumar Sagar, Chairman of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of industrial units being set up in the Toy Park in Sector 33. A total of 142 plots of various categories have been allotted by the authority for the industrial units being set up at the park. As of now, 91 units have received their checklists, and the lease deed process has been successfully completed for 39 units.