UP govt initiates paddy procurement at enhanced MSP for 2023-24 season

Lucknow: In its continued commitment to bolster farmers’ income and ensure equitable pricing for their produce, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has commenced the procurement of paddy for the Kharif season of 2023-24, starting from October 1.



Notably, extensive preparations have been made at 4,000 paddy purchase centers to streamline the process and minimise inconvenience to farmers. Special directives have been issued to department officials and nodal agencies to facilitate this endeavor.

This season, the Uttar Pradesh government has raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. The new MSP rates for common and Grade A paddy stand at Rs 2,183 per quintal and Rs 2,203 per quintal, respectively. These rates represent an increase from last year’s Rs 2,040 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,060 per quintal for Grade A paddy.

For this season, the Food and Civil Supplies Department, serving as the nodal agency for paddy procurement, aims to purchase approximately 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, setting a new benchmark. Careful consideration has been given to ensuring easy accessibility for farmers, with the establishment of procurement centers in close proximity to their fields.