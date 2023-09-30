UP govt increases scholarships for SC/ST students, sanitation workers’ children

Lucknow:In a significant move aimed at promoting education among marginalized communities and improving access to scholarships, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a substantial increase in the scholarship amount for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) students.



The scholarship amount has been raised from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,500, effective immediately for SC/ST students studying in classes 9 and 10.

Moreover, the state government has introduced a new scholarship program specifically tailored for children of sanitation workers who are enrolled in classes 9 and 10.

Importantly, this scholarship scheme is open to families from all income groups, further broadening its impact.

A noteworthy feature of this initiative is the simplification of the application process.

The government has implemented a system where students’ personal details will be automatically extracted from their Aadhar cards.

This innovation eliminates the need for students to manually fill in personal information such as their name, father’s name, and date of birth.

To enhance efficiency and reduce errors during the application process, the government has also made scores obtained by students

from CBSE and ICSE boards available online.

Additionally, the scholarship portal has been integrated with DigiLocker and NPCI, streamlining the application procedure and minimising common errors.

One of the most significant changes is the extended application deadline. Students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories can now apply for scholarships until March 31, even if their exam results or the academic year are delayed.

Furthermore, after receiving a scholarship for non-professional courses like B.Sc or B.A, students will have the opportunity to avail of scholarships for professional courses such as B.Tech.