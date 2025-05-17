UP govt implements precautionary measures to safeguard citizens amid intense heat

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented comprehensive precautionary measures to safeguard citizens amid intense heat and severe heatwave conditions gripping various parts of the state.

Following warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about persistent heatwave conditions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the office of the relief commissioner and the health department to issue alerts and ensure public safety.

The day temperature crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark, with the mercury touching 45 degrees at some places, during the past 48 hours.

Responding to the chief minister's directives, the health department has released guidelines aimed at raising public awareness about heatstroke prevention.

These guidelines offer practical advice on avoiding exposure to extreme heat, maintaining hydration and recognising early symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Educational posters and pamphlets are also being distributed across the state.

Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, the health department's principal secretary, confirmed that Adityanath had instructed officials to disseminate essential guidelines to protect residents from the extreme heat and heat waves.

The guidelines recommend properly covering bodies and choosing light-coloured, breathable clothing when venturing outdoors. They also recommend carrying an umbrella or wearing sunglasses.

Hydration is key, with the citizens advised to drink plenty of fluids such as lemon or coconut water and shikanji throughout the day. At home or work, using curtains or shades to block direct sunlight is suggested to keep indoor spaces cool.

Specific warnings have been issued for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and those who are unwell.

The public has been advised to avoid venturing outside between 12 noon and 4 pm, when temperatures are typically at their peak.

The guidelines also caution against consuming excessive protein or stale food on an empty stomach and strictly prohibit leaving children or animals alone in parked vehicles under the sun. A reduction in alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks intake is also recommended.

The health department has circulated posters detailing symptoms of heat-related illnesses, which include a body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, red and dry skin, dizziness, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, headache, anxiety, nausea or vomiting.

In cases where these symptoms appear, immediate action such as moving the affected individual to a shaded area, providing cool water, administering a cold water bath, if possible, and calling for emergency medical help without delay have been advised.

Special guidelines have been issued for labourers and children.

Construction workers must be given regular breaks and access to cool and shaded areas, with heavy labour scheduled for morning or evening hours to avoid peak heat.

Children should be kept from playing outside during midday heat, dressed in loose, light clothing, and encouraged to drink ample water. The advisory reiterates the critical warning against leaving children unattended in parked vehicles in hot weather.

The health department and the National Health Mission have jointly appealed to the public to remain vigilant during the ongoing heat wave and to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health centre or call ambulance service 108 if anyone develops serious symptoms.