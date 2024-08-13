UP govt has taken pledge to deliver tricolor to four and a half crore houses: Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a pledge to deliver the tricolour to four and a half crore houses on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said. Uttar Pradesh had in 2022-23 set a record of hoisting the tricolour on more than five crore houses, he added at his official residence here after flagging off the 'Tiranga Yatra Bike Rally' under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The chief minister said that last year also, the tricolour was hoisted on about four and a half crore houses in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his gratitude to the BJP office bearers and workers, Adityanath said, "By joining PM Modi's resolution, we are all becoming participants in taking the tricolour, a symbol of India's pride, to every house." The chief minister said that from Tuesday till August 15, the tricolour will be hoisted at every house. "We will join this ourselves and will connect every resident of the state," he added. Adityanath further said India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economic power in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"This means bringing happiness to the faces of 140 crore Indians. For this, all Indians will have to unite under the leadership of the prime minister and become a part of this campaign for the prosperity of the country," Adityanath said "Two years ago by joining the Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence, we had taken a pledge of 'Panch Pran' and in the Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence, through 'Har Ghar Tiranga', we did the work of hoisting the tricolour, a symbol of India's pride and glory, in every house,'' he added. This rally was taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha Lucknow Mahanagar unit with the spirit of nation first, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, MLA Neeraj Bora and office bearers of the state BJP along with hundreds of workers participated in the rally.