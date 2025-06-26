UP govt establishes economic advisory group

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the formation of a new Economic Advisory Group (EAG) designed to provide independent and specialised economic counsel on various economic and policy matters.

The advisory body, constituted to help the state make informed long-term strategic decisions, will focus on evaluating governmental programs and policies while promoting economic stability, inclusive development, and fiscal discipline.

The 15-member advisory group will be coordinated by Nachiketa Tiwari from IIT Kanpur, who will serve as the group coordinator. The diverse panel includes prominent industry leaders and experts from various sectors critical to economic development.

Anil Bharadwaj, General Secretary, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium enterprises (FISME), will represent micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The EAG has been tasked with providing independent, high-quality inputs to the state government on both macro and sector-specific economic issues. Its responsibilities include analysing national and global economic trends to assess their implications for UP, formulating development strategies, and guiding departments in engaging with private industry, academia, and civil society.