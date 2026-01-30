UP govt clears cashless healthcare for teachers, over 14L to benefit

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a major welfare decision for teachers, extending cashless medical treatment facilities to them on the lines of state government employees.



The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the proposal, more than 11.92 lakh teachers will be covered through the Ayushman framework. The facility will include teachers, shiksha mitras, instructors and cooks working in the education system. The scheme is expected to involve an estimated expenditure of Rs 358.61 crore.

The Cabinet also approved extending the cashless healthcare facility to employees of the Secondary Education Department. This will benefit 2,97,579 employees, with a projected financial burden of Rs 89.25 crore. Officials clarified that employees already covered under any existing government health scheme, including Ayushman, will not be given duplicate benefits.

CM Adityanath had announced the proposal to provide cashless medical treatment to teachers on September 5 last year, on Teachers’ Day. The education department has been preparing to roll out the facility on the Ayushman model. The treatment under this arrangement will be completely cashless.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that the Uttar Pradesh Budget session will begin on February 9, and the Yogi government will present the Budget on February 11. On the opening day of the session, Governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council. With panchayat elections due this year and the 2027 Assembly elections on the horizon, the government is expected to announce several populist measures in the upcoming budget.

The Cabinet also cleared the Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026.