UP govt clamps down on illegal basements after Delhi flooding tragedy

LUCKNOW: In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all development authorities in the state to halt illegal and unauthorised activities in the basements of buildings. This action follows the tragic deaths of three students due to sudden flooding and waterlogging in the basement of Rau’s IAS coaching institute in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. One of the victims was a girl from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.



In response to the directive, several districts, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Kanpur, have commenced inspections and raids. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) conducted raids at 107 establishments across the city, sealing 20 coaching centres and libraries operating illegally from basements.

In Lucknow, official claims that a total of seven coaching centres and libraries in Aliganj have been sealed. These include Scholar Hub Library, Silence Zone Library, Prayas Library, Lakshya Library, Star Library, The Study Point Library, and Vision IAS Library. Additionally, the Zone-1 team has sealed Allen Coaching Center in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, and EduCare Institute in Vibhav Khand, Gomti Nagar.

The orders were issued by Nitin Gokarn, the additional chief secretary for housing and urban development. Gokarn emphasised the need for forming teams comprising junior engineers, assistant engineers, and zonal officers to ensure regular inspections and monitoring of illegal constructions, particularly in basements.