UP government will be inviting CMs and Governors of all states

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government will invite the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and the chief ministers and governors of all states, among a host of other dignitaries, for the Maha Kumbh Mela which is set to begin from January 13.

State finance minister Suresh Khanna said at a roadshow in the national capital on Monday that invites are being sent to the Governors, the Chief Ministers of all states, including those ruled by non-NDA parties. “We have invited Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena and will be meeting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as well,” he said at the event. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday and invited her to attend the event.