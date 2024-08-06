UP government launches mass drug administration to combat Filaria

Lucknow: In a significant public health initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to roll out a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) program under the National Filaria Elimination Program starting August 10. This program aims to tackle Filariasis across 27 districts, utilising two different drug regimens.



The MDA will cover 17 districts using two drugs, DEC (Diethylcarbamazine) and Albendazole, while an additional 10 districts will receive a combination of three drugs: DEC, Albendazole, and Ivermectin. This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly reduce the prevalence of Filariasis in the state. Director, communicable diseases in Uttar Pradesh, R P Singh Suman, revealed that 61,512 teams comprising 123,024 trained health workers would be involved in administering the anti-Filarial drugs to eligible recipients. He highlighted the crucial role of community participation in ensuring the program’s success and urged the public to cooperate fully.

A K Chaudhary, State program officer for Filariasis, clarified that the drug administration would exclude children under two years old, pregnant women, and individuals with severe illnesses. He also emphasised the Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) program, which supports lymphedema patients and provides hydrocele treatment.

Chaudhary reassured the public about the safety of the drugs, noting that any mild side effects are indicative of the presence of Filarial parasites in the body. Filariasis patients Kaushal Kishore and Ganga Prasad shared their personal stories and highlighted their efforts to educate the community about the importance of the MDA program. Anuj Ghosh from Global Health Strategies underscored the media’s pivotal role in promoting government health initiatives. He called on media partners to amplify awareness about the forthcoming MDA campaign starting August 10.