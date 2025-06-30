UP government approves renaming of 5 engineering colleges after national icons

Lucknow: In a move aimed at instilling cultural values and inspiring leadership among students, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the renaming of five government engineering colleges, including four new ones, after eminent national icons and historical figures.

The decision was taken following an initiative by State Technical Education minister Ashish Patel and was formalised through an order issued on Saturday by Vinod Kumar, Special Secretary of the Department of Technical Education.

The government said the renaming is part of a larger effort to connect the younger generation with the ideals and legacy of India’s great leaders. Minister Ashish Patel described the decision as a historic step that not only pays tribute to these towering personalities but also serves to inspire students to embrace their values alongside technical excellence. “This naming is not merely symbolic. It will provide students with role models and encourage them to embody the principles of these great figures,” he said.

As per the official notification, the Government Engineering College in Pratapgarh will now be known as Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Engineering College, Pratapgarh. The college in Mirzapur has been renamed after Emperor Ashoka and will now be called Samrat Ashok Government Engineering College, Mirzapur.

In Basti, the college has been renamed in honour of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Iron Man of India, becoming Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Engineering College, Basti. The Government Engineering College in Gonda will now carry the name of the revered regional deity, becoming Maa Pateshwari Devi Government Engineering College, Gonda. Meanwhile, the college in Mainpuri has been named after the legendary queen and social reformer, Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and will henceforth be called Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Government Engineering College, Mainpuri.