UP gears up to showcase ‘Food Basket of India’ at International Trade Show

Lucknow: The state government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is poised to reinforce its position as the ‘Food Basket of India’ on the global stage through the upcoming International Trade Show scheduled to take place at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25.



This mega trade show will serve as a significant platform for companies operating in the food, dairy, and agriculture sectors, particularly those based in Uttar Pradesh.

While businesses from diverse sectors worldwide will participate, the state’s focus on its food, dairy, and agriculture industries aims to boost their brand recognition and open doors to broader global markets.

The International Trade Show is set to witness the participation of several prominent companies from the agriculture, food, and dairy sectors.

Among these esteemed participants are industry giants such as Patanjali, Haldiram, Priya Gold, Bikanerwala, Vaidyanath, Ritual Foods, Fresh Foods, Augustia Foods, Indian Beekeeper Shri Girija, Paras, Amul, Prime Foods, Gyan Dairy, Creamy Food Fair Export, and many others.

Additionally, the trade show will accord priority to rural, small-scale, and cottage industries associated with food, agriculture, and dairy products. Stalls related to food processing departments, logistics warehousing, animal husbandry, pisciculture, dairy, and other pivotal sectors will also be prominently represented.

Many of these companies have already secured their stalls, with others in the final stages of completing necessary procedures.

A significant highlight will be the extensive showcasing of products with Geographical Indication (GI) tagging, including those related to food processing and the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.

Food will undoubtedly take center stage at this trade show, from delectable cuisine delights to discussions on innovative management concepts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to savor the rich heritage and flavorful essence of Uttar Pradesh through dishes served at the event.

This culinary journey will not only delight the palates of dignitaries but also contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s culinary recognition.