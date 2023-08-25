UP gears up to host int’l trade show

Lucknow: Following the resounding success of the Global Investors Summit, Uttar Pradesh is now poised to host its first-ever International Trade Show which will be held from September 21 to 25 in Greater Noida.



The event promises to be a platform highlighting the diverse industries of the state, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the startups spanning sectors such as IT/ITES, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy, and One District One Product (ODOP). The grand opening ceremony, slated for September 21, will be graced by the presence of President Draupadi Murmu.