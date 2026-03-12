UP: Gas shortage pushes hundreds of factories to brink of shutdown

Lucknow: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has pushed nearly 800 to 1,000 factories in the state to the verge of closure, raising concerns about the livelihood of more than 50,000 workers employed in these units.



Industries dependent on heating processes such as carton box manufacturing, packaging, pharmaceuticals, snack production and fabrication have been hit the hardest as gas supplies have slowed drastically. Industrial units said many factories may be forced to shut operations within a day or two if supplies are not restored.

Lucknow has around 45 to 50 factories linked to the carton box and packaging industry. These units rely on gas to heat rollers used in manufacturing corrugated sheets. The rollers are heated through burners installed inside them, which help in shaping cardboard into packaging material.

Food processing units producing snacks, biscuits and chips also depend heavily on commercial LPG for frying and cooking. Similarly, pharmaceutical companies that prepare syrups require large vessels to heat medicinal solutions using gas.

The shortage has also affected the fabrication industry where building gas prepared by mixing LPG and oxygen is used for cutting and welding. More than 500 small and large units in the district are engaged in fabrication work and many are now facing the risk of halting production.

Entrepreneurs said the situation remains grim despite the government stating on Tuesday that production units and industrial consumers would be supplied 80 per cent of their gas requirement.

While small industries and restaurants have been hit hard, businesses connected to piped natural gas have largely remained unaffected. Green Gas Limited AGM Praveen Singh said the supply of PNG is being closely monitored and current demand is being met.