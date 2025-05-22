UP: Four electrocuted in Ghazipur

Ghazipur: A tragic incident during Kashidas Baba Puja preparations in Ghazipur claimed four lives and left three others seriously injured after a bamboo pole came into contact with an overhead high-tension electricity line. Among the deceased is a police constable and his brother. All four who died belonged to the Yadav community.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM in Narwar village under Mardah police station, approximately 45 km from the district headquarters. Locals were erecting a bamboo structure for the religious event when a wet bamboo pole, adorned with a religious flag, accidentally touched a 4-lakh-volt high-tension line passing above.

According to eyewitnesses, nearly ten people were holding the bamboo when the electric current surged through it. While a few managed to escape in time, seven individuals were electrocuted on the spot. The pole reportedly caught fire and broke due to the voltage, possibly preventing further casualties. The area witnessed a stampede-like situation as nearly 400 people present at the scene fled in panic.

Local residents rushed the injured to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared four dead. The other three, who suffered burn injuries, are receiving treatment. Officials are monitoring their condition.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Manoj Pathak confirmed that no prior permission had been taken from the administration for the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide immediate assistance and the best possible treatment to the injured. Energy Minister A.K. Sharma called the incident “deeply saddening” and assured strict action following a detailed investigation. “We are in touch with the Managing Director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, the District Magistrates of Ghazipur and Mau, and the MD of Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. All necessary support is being extended to the victims’ families,” he said.

The district administration has launched an inquiry to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.