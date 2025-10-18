UP: Four dead after ambulance overturns in Sitapur district

Sitapur: Four people were killed and one child critically injured after a private ambulance lost control and overturned near Hind Hospital in Ataria area of Sitapur district on Friday morning.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Umakant Shukla, the ambulance was on its way from Dehradun to Varanasi, carrying a patient and attendants when the accident took place on the national highway.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding ambulance suddenly lost control and overturned near the hospital. The impact was so severe that it hit a woman and a child standing by the roadside. The 40-year-old woman died on the spot, while the child sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Hind Hospital for treatment.