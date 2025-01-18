UP: Forged docs spell doom for Pakistani teacher, terminated

Bareilly: A Pakistani woman who secured a teaching job in the Basic Education Department using forged documents has been terminated from her position. The accused, Shumayla Khan, had been employed for nine years before her fraudulent activities were exposed. A police report has been filed, and she is likely to face arrest soon.

The action was taken against Shumayla, daughter of SA Khan, a resident of Bajrohi Tola, Rampur city. Block Education Officer (BEO) Bhanu Shankar Gangwar from Fatehganj West development block filed the report at the Fatehganj West police station. Shumayla had been working as an assistant teacher at Primary School Madhopur.

According to officials, Shumayla secured her job in 2015 by submitting fake documents, including a General Residence Certificate that falsely claimed Indian citizenship. A complaint regarding her citizenship led to an investigation. The SDM of Rampur’s Sadar area confirmed that the residence certificate was fraudulent, and Shumayla was, in fact, a Pakistani citizen.

Despite repeated requests from the Basic Education Department, Shumayla failed to authenticate her documents. Consequently, she was suspended on October 3, 2024, and her services have now been terminated retroactively from her date of appointment.

On instructions from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), the BEO has filed a formal police report. The Fatehganj West police are investigating and Shumayla is expected to be arrested shortly. Authorities have also initiated procedures to recover the salary and allowances amounting to lakhs of rupees that she received over her nine-year tenure.