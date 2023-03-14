UP follows Haryana’s footsteps, adopts ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has taken several new initiatives in the last few years to make corruption-free governance, bring transparency in the system and ease of living of the people; which have garnered appreciation across the country, with many schemes being implemented by other states as well.



One such scheme is ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ (PPP), whose primary objective is to generate authentic, verifiable and reliable data of all the families in Haryana. Through the PPP, families are not required to apply for benefits under each of the individual schemes; as the beneficiaries of various schemes, subsidies and pensions are automatically selected.

The data available in the Parivar Pehchan Patra ID database is used to determine the eligibility through which automatic self-selection of beneficiaries is being done to receive the benefits.

Now, this scheme of Haryana is being adopted by Uttar Pradesh. The officials of the UP government have studied the PPP scheme of Haryana to implement the same. The UP government will issue ‘Parivar ID’ like PPP, under which the families deprived of government jobs, employment or self-employment will be identified and a target will be set to connect at least one member of every family with it. The UP government will soon initiate the mapping of such families whose members have never got a government job.

Notably, Haryana has set an example for the Centre and State Governments by starting new schemes. Also, these schemes have been adopted by many states later. The centre has implemented Haryana’s ‘Lal Dora free’ scheme in the name of SVAMITVA scheme in the whole country. Recently, delegations from Gujarat and Uttarakhand had visited here to study the state’s sports policy and online transfer policy, respectively.

Similarly, many other states are also studying the schemes launched by the Haryana government and planning to implement these pro-people policies. It is the result of the efficient leadership and guidance of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar that Haryana is maintaining an edge in launching various schemes successfully.