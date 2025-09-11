UP: Five Nepal prison escapees caught while trying to enter India

Siddharthnagar: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday arrested five prisoners who had escaped from a Nepal jail while they were attempting to cross into India through the Siddharthnagar border. The detainees were handed over to local police for further investigation.

The arrests come amid a major security alert along the 1,751-km Indo-Nepal border after thousands of inmates reportedly broke out from 18 jails in Nepal over the past few days.

According to Nepalese authorities, nearly 6,000 prisoners are on the run following widespread unrest in the country.

Security agencies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have intensified patrols and strengthened surveillance to prevent illegal infiltration.

Border outposts have been put on high alert, with strict checking of vehicles and pedestrians entering from Nepal.

Officials said the group of five men was spotted moving suspiciously near the Indo-Nepal border in Siddharthnagar and was apprehended after a brief chase.

Their identities are being verified in coordination with Nepalese police.

The jailbreaks in Nepal have coincided with violent protests demanding political reforms, triggering concerns on the Indian side about a possible spillover of unrest. Police and paramilitary forces have been instructed to keep a close watch on all cross-border movement.

With thousands of prisoners still unaccounted for, Indian security forces remain on heightened alert across several border districts, including Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur, and Sitamarhi. Authorities have appealed to local residents to immediately report any suspicious movement near the border.

Meanwhile, violent protests in Nepal have pushed the Uttar Pradesh government to place its border districts on maximum alert, with seven districts including Bahraich and Maharajganj emerging as key flashpoints.