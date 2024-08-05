UP: Five killed in rain-related incidents, 6 dists still flooded

Lucknow: Five people died in rain-related incidents in 24 hours till Sunday evening in Uttar Pradesh while six of its districts were still affected by floods, according to the state relief commissioner’s office here.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, it said. The districts which are still flooded are Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bijnor and Barabanki.

Two people died in Banda, while Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra and Moradabad reported one death each due to lightning, drowning and snake bites, the state relief commissioner’s office said. According to the irrigation department’s report, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Budaun.