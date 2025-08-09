UP: Five killed as tree falls on bus in Barabanki during heavy rain

Barabanki: In a tragic accident triggered by heavy rain, a massive Goolar tree fell on a state roadways contracted bus on the Barabanki–Haidergarh road on Thursday morning, killing five people, including four women. The incident occurred around 10:30 am near Raja Bazaar in Harkh village under Zaidpur police station, about nine kilometres from the district headquarters.

The tree crashed onto the front portion of the bus, instantly crushing part of the vehicle. One of the victims was identified as Shiksha Mehrotra, 53, a resident of Gularia Garda in Barabanki city. Three other women killed in the incident were estimated to be between 40 and 45 years old, while the fifth victim was the bus driver.

According to officials, the bus was carrying about 40 passengers from Barabanki to Haidergarh when the mishap occurred. Several passengers managed to escape by jumping out of the windows. Rescue operations were hampered by continuous rainfall, delaying efforts to cut through the massive tree and reach those trapped inside.

Local residents rushed to the spot despite the downpour and alerted the police and forest department. The heart-wrenching cries of passengers trapped in the mangled bus were heard as forest workers cut the tree with the help of villagers.

Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Kumar Yadav confirmed the casualties and said that several others were injured. One passenger, Nadia, who was returning from Deva Sharif, said her mother was among the injured. “It was sudden — the bus was moving normally when the tree came crashing down,” she said.

Another passenger, Shail Kumari, a teacher from Kotwa, recounted that she was on her way to Asandra for training when the driver shouted a warning just as the tree struck. “Many passengers were injured. It took almost an hour and a half to cut the tree before we could get out,” she said.

Authorities are investigating the incident while the injured are being treated at local hospitals.