UP fisherman who died in Pak jail cremated

Jaunpur: Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman from Basiraha village here in Machhlishahr, who was imprisoned in Pakistan five years ago, died by suicide while in custody. His body was returned to India and reached his native village late Saturday night, triggering grief and anguish among locals.

Bind had been arrested by Pakistani authorities after allegedly crossing the maritime border while fishing. Since then, he had been lodged in a Pakistani jail. According to official sources, he died by suicide in prison, and following diplomatic coordination, his body was handed over to Indian authorities and brought home.

As the coffin arrived in Basiraha village, a wave of sorrow swept through the community. Villagers gathered in large numbers to mourn the loss and support the grieving family. His funeral was conducted the same night at Ramghat. The tragic incident has reignited concerns over the plight of fishermen who accidentally cross into foreign waters and face long imprisonment, often without legal support.

Locals urged the government to extend compensation to the family and ensure stricter maritime safety protocols.