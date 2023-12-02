UP: Firozabad to be renamed Chandranagar

LUCKNOW: Firozabad is set to undergo a name change and be known as Chandranagar. The proposal for this change was approved by the Firozabad Municipal Corporation. This decision follows a trend as previously, there was a proposal to rename Aligarh to Harigarh, which was also accepted. The proposal had already received approval two years ago in a district panchayat meeting. During the municipal corporation meeting, 11 out of the 12 executive committee members expressed their support for the proposal. The proposal has now been forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval.