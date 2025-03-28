UP: Father kills four children, hangs self

Shahjahanpur: In a tragic incident that has left a village in mourning, a 36-year-old man allegedly killed his four children before ending his own life by hanging himself inside his home. The horrifying event took place on Wednesday night in Manpur Chachri village under the Roja police station area, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi stated that the accused, Rajiv Kumar, used a sharp weapon to slit the throats of his three daughters—Smriti (12), Kirti (9), and Pragati (6)—as well as his son, Rishabh (4). Following the gruesome act, he moved to another room in the house and hanged himself.

The crime came to light on Thursday morning around 7 AM when Rajiv’s father, concerned that the house remained locked from inside, climbed onto the terrace and entered through a side passage. Upon discovering the horrifying scene, he immediately informed the police.

According to SP Dwivedi, Rajiv had suffered a serious head injury in an accident a year ago and had been undergoing treatment since then. His father stated that Rajiv often displayed aggressive behavior due to his condition. On Wednesday, his wife had also left for her parental home, though the exact reason for her departure remains unclear.

During the investigation, police found the weapon used in the killings, along with a sharpener Rajiv had used to refine its edge before committing the crime. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further inquiries are underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the tragedy. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, as neighbours and relatives struggle to come to terms with the shocking loss of innocent lives.