UP: Explosion at illegal firecracker unit kills 4

Lucknow: Four people, including the factory owner and his wife, were killed on Sunday morning in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Behta village under Gudamba Police Station limits, according to locals.

The explosion flattened the building where crackers were being made and damaged two to three nearby houses. The sound was heard up to two kilometres away. Around 10 people were injured, with residents rushing the wounded to hospitals before police arrived. Two critically injured victims with burns over 70 per cent are being treated at KGMU’s trauma centre.

“The blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from. Two people have been killed in the incident and some are injured,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh.

District Magistrate Vishak G, who reached the spot with senior police officers, said: “The exact cause of the explosion is being investigated. Strict action will be taken if there is any violation of safety norms...At least four other houses beside the one in which the blast occurred have been damaged in the blast.”

Expressing condolences, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite rescue and relief operations. Forensic experts confirmed recovery of materials used in firecracker making.