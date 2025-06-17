UP: Explosion at firecracker factory kills 5 in Amroha

Amroha: A powerful explosion rocked a firecracker factory in Amroha’s forested area near Atarasi village around 12:30 PM on Monday, killing five women and injuring nine others. One of the deceased women had joined the factory on her very first day of work.

Officials said the blast was so intense that the factory building and its tin shed were reduced to rubble. The bodies of the victims were charred beyond recognition and scattered around the site. Locals and rescue personnel later gathered the remains and covered them with cardboard sheets near the factory gate.

Among the nine injured, four are in critical condition and have been referred to a hospital in Meerut, while five are undergoing treatment at Amroha District Hospital. A disturbing video has surfaced showing injured women writhing in pain along a narrow pathway, their faces and bodies severely burnt.

Initial reports suggest that around 25 workers, including men and women, were inside the factory at the time of the blast. The explosion was allegedly triggered when a child of one of the workers lit a sparkler, which ignited nearby firecrackers and raw explosives stored in the unit.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the factory was operating without proper licenses and safety measures.