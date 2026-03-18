UP: Expiry date on eggs mandatory from April 1

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory to stamp every egg sold in the state with its packing date and expiry date from April 1.



The new rule aims to prevent the sale of stale or spoiled eggs under the label of fresh produce. Officials said the move will enable consumers to make informed choices and reduce health risks.

A senior official from the Food Safety and Drug Administration said: “Often, consumers are unable to distinguish between fresh and old eggs. With the stamping of packing and expiry dates, they will now have clear information before purchasing.”

“Any vendor found selling expired or spoiled eggs will face stringent action under the Food Safety Act. Regular inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance,” he added.

Vendors, however, expressed mixed reactions, with some saying the move is good for customers but may pose practical challenges for small traders.